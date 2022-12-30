Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 29,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,456. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

