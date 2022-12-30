Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.16 and a 200 day moving average of $329.18. The company has a market cap of $332.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

