Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 301 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $191.22.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

