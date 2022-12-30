Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 613 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

MPC opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.