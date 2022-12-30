Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $36.96 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 12.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

