Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 390 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.