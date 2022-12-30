CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in December

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,417,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 2,110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,724.3 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CPAMF stock remained flat at $1.47 on Friday. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,674. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

