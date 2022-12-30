Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $195.54 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.43 billion and $195.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.22 or 0.07228380 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030657 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00065465 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056390 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000996 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024604 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007690 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000231 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,516,618,943 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
