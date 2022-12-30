Cardano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $160.26 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.47 billion and approximately $160.26 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.14 or 0.07225235 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030677 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065504 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056362 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024818 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007681 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000226 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,516,665,816 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
