Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,881 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after buying an additional 992,846 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,328,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $109.93. 6,556,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

