Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,334. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.