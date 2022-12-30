Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,129,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.