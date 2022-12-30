Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,328. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

