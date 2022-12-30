Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $108.01. 10,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

