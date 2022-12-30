Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,326. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

