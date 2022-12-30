Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diageo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 40.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Diageo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,051. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

