Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $204,000. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.71. 21,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,092. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $245.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.22.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

