CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $57.23 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036219 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00226663 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07261032 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,052,486.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

