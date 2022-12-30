Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.84

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 5494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Cellcom Israel Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.88.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellcom Israel (CELJF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.