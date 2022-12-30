Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.84

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 5494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

