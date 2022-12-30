CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 198.1% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENQ. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of CENAQ Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CENQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,009. CENAQ Energy has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

About CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

