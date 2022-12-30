Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.41

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.41 and last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers International Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 139,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

