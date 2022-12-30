CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lowered by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.