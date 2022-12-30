ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 122,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,603,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Specifically, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

ChargePoint Trading Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

