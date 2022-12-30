Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the November 30th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.8 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
Shares of CTOUF stock remained flat at $7.95 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Hall Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Hall Group (CTOUF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.