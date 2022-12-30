Chellitcoin (CHLT) Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $0.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $866.10 or 0.05241697 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00462142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.20 or 0.29571627 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

