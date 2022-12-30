Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMMB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 118,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

