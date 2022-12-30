Chia Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $172.87 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Chia has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $28.45 or 0.00171533 BTC on major exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $172.87 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Chia Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,075,741 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,567 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

