Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Trading Down 2.8%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.02). 495,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,650,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

Chill Brands Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.88. The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It also provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chill Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chill Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.