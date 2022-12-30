Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 101,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,223,536 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Chimera Investment Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
Chimera Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.40%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.