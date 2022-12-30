Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 101,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,223,536 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.40%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

