China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

Shares of CYYHF remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

