Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 475.00 to 550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

