Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in December

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 475.00 to 550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,493. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

