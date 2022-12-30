Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 299,900 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,240,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 640,840 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 380,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ CLINR remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

