Cobak Token Trading Down 12.4% This Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Cobak Token has a market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $577,618.08 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

