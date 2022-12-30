Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 769.6% in December

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 769.6% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cocrystal Pharma to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Stories

