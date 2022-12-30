Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.73 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $33.73 million and $6.18 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

