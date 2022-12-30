Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.39 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $752.76 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,173.27 or 0.07073147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00461061 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.65 or 0.02919682 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.40 or 0.29503199 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.