CoinEx Token (CET) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $179.08 million and approximately $278,103.27 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00461359 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.05 or 0.03008246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.57 or 0.29522250 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
