CoinLoan Price Tops $7.33 on Major Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.33 or 0.00044181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $36.63 million and $2,998.67 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

