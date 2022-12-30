Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $52,345.00 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $52,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 147 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,381.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $169,465.63.

On Monday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91.

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $946.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,430.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.