Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $52,345.00 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $52,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 147 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,381.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $169,465.63.
- On Monday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91.
- On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $946.00.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,430.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
