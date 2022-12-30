Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 3.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,198. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.