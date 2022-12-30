Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 256,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

