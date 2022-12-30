Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 47.6% in December

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CMWAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

