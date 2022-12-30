Comparing Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) and Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporación América Airports has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fuse Science alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuse Science and Corporación América Airports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corporación América Airports $706.90 million 1.98 -$117.75 million $0.81 10.60

Profitability

Fuse Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corporación América Airports.

This table compares Fuse Science and Corporación América Airports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Corporación América Airports 10.85% 17.53% 3.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fuse Science and Corporación América Airports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación América Airports 0 1 0 0 2.00

Corporación América Airports has a consensus target price of $6.80, indicating a potential downside of 20.84%. Given Corporación América Airports’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación América Airports is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Corporación América Airports shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporación América Airports beats Fuse Science on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuse Science

(Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Corporación América Airports

(Get Rating)

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.