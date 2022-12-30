Comparing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -24.68% -22.59% SES AI N/A -7.44% -5.22%

Risk and Volatility

QuantumScape has a beta of 5.29, meaning that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.86) -6.55 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares QuantumScape and SES AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 2 5 0 0 1.71 SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 146.13%. SES AI has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.07%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than SES AI.

Summary

SES AI beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

