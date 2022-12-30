Comparing TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TFS Financial and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. Given TFS Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $433.14 million 9.43 $74.57 million $0.27 53.93 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TFS Financial and AMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 17.22% 4.14% 0.50% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TFS Financial pays out 418.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFS Financial beats AMB Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs. The company operates 37 full-service branches and five lending offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

About AMB Financial

(Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans; construction loans; lot loans; home equity line of credit and loans; and vehicle loans for motorcycles, wave runners, snowmobiles, motor homes, campers/travel trailers, and boats and boat trailers. In addition, it provides merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

