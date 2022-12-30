Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 170,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPUH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,043. Compute Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 253,520 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $17,419,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 13.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

