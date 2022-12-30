Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $68,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

