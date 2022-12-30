Conflux Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $46.66 million and $1.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,523.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00409281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00882101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00584617 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00250484 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02227807 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,199,130.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.