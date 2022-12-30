Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Down 4.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74. 160,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,326,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.
Several brokerages have commented on CMMC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
