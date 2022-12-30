Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Down 4.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74. 160,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,326,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMMC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at C$844,270. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,432,145 shares in the company, valued at C$60,593,688.77. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$844,270. Insiders sold a total of 5,650,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,661 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

